Viviano Heating and Air Conditioning sponsors tour house

The Junior Service Club’s Holiday House Tour will take place Sunday in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon. The Holiday House Tour is a community favorite that is hosted every other year. Homeowners open their beautifully decorated homes and invite guests to take a tour for the holidays. Viviano Heating and Air Conditioning will again be sponsoring a home on the tour.

By sponsoring a home, the business is helping to support the Junior Service Club, which relies on donations to help support projects in the community such as Meals on Wheels, scholarships, grant funds and more. This year, they will also be encouraging tour guests to drop off personal care items and canned goods at one of the homes on the tour in support of the Glen Ed Food Pantry. The Barn, 7126 Goshen Road in Edwardsville, will be accepting these donations. To learn more about the club and the tour’s schedule, visit the website.

Viviano Heating and Air Conditioning enjoys supporting many community initiatives in their hometown of Collinsville and beyond. This is the second time they have sponsored a house on the holiday house tour and enjoy showing their support for an event that kicks off the holiday season.

“The Junior Service Club does a lot in the community and we are happy to sponsor a house on the tour,” owner Don Viviano said. “It’s a festive event that people always seem to enjoy, and we like being a part of the fun.”

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 345-7498.

