Volunteer recounts harrowing tale at the border

× Expand photo provided by Sasha Bassett Sasha Bassett holds a cross she and another Tucson Samaritan volunteer planted in the desert to mark a migrant’s grave. The red dot in the middle of each cross represents the dot where a migrant’s body was found on a searchable map published by Humane Border. There are 3,000 such dots.

photo provided by Sasha Bassett Tucson Samaritan volunteers place water jugs in the desert along trails used by migrants. These were found slashed. Bassett spent two weeks in December volunteering with the organization.

Many people are horrified by the treatment Latin American migrants receive while trying to cross the southern U.S. border, but few act on their concerns. Last December, one woman decided to follow her heart and traveled from Alton to spend two weeks with the Tucson Samaritans. There, she witnessed first-hand the harsh conditions migrants endure and the sometimes fatal consequences of their journey.

When the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their families was in full swing last fall, Sasha Bassett began considering going down to the border. At the time, she was working on Rachelle Aud Crowe’s state Senate campaign.

“I wanted to be a witness or a volunteer,” she said. “I briefly thought I’d just go out on my own and see what I could do. But then I heard of the Tucson Samaritans from another campaign worker.”

Before Bassett, 31, could arrive, the situation began to heat up when thousands of unarmed National Guard troops were sent to the border in response to the migrant caravan making its way through Central America to the United States.

“I was nervous,” Bassett said. “I wasn’t sure how it would affect things on the ground.”

She arrived in Tucson on Dec. 1 and attended a required training session several days later. Before going out on their first trip, volunteers learn how to keep themselves safe and about legal issues, liabilities and the history of border policy.

“There’s a core group of very active volunteers, mostly locals and retirees,” Bassett said. “But there were people from all over. Everyone was very passionate about what they were doing. It was beautiful.”

Bassett went on several hikes over the two weeks she was in Tucson. Each group includes a translator or someone with medical training. On her first trip out, her group met a 13-year-old boy traveling alone.

In a Facebook post, Bassett wrote of meeting the boy, who she declined to identify to protect his privacy.

“He was sitting by the roadside and flagged us down. We had thought he was a hunter, as he was sitting near a truck and dressed in camo. He seemed a bit distraught and confused. We learned he’d been traveling for two or three months with a group who he’d recently separated from. He had just crossed the border the night before. He hadn’t eaten in two days,” she wrote.

Bassett said he wanted to announce himself to Border Patrol and ask for asylum. The group talked him through the process and waited with him until Border Patrol arrived.

She said she learned how unforgiving the desert could be and the level of death it can bring.

“We don’t have a good understanding of the conditions when (migrants) cross the border,” she said. “They’ve already traveled 1,000 to 1,500 of miles. Traditionally, they would pass through valley areas and near urban areas. There is already a wall, so they have to travel around it. Prevention by deterrence, by death and suffering in the desert, doesn’t really work. We underestimate what people will do to escape poverty and gangs.”

The bodies of nearly 3,000 migrants have been recovered in southern Arizona since 2000, according to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner. To honor those who have died on their journey, Tucson artist Alvaro Enciso makes crosses and decorates them with items left behind by migrants. Using a searchable online map and a GPS, he plants a cross where the bodies are found.

Bassett accompanied another woman on two such “crosses walks” and described the experiences as heartbreaking.

“I felt honored, grateful for the opportunity, like I was doing something for that person. I saw a human bone and that was intense to see, but it brought it home. It wasn’t abstract,” she said. “I felt the energy, felt their spirit still lingered there.”

Tucson Samaritans

Since July 2002, the Tucson Samaritans have provided emergency medical assistance, food and water to people crossing the Sonoran Desert. The organization is made up of volunteers who travel the desert on a daily basis, looking for signs of migrants such as empty water bottles or backpacks. They leave water, food, emergency medical supplies and other items necessary for survival in the unforgiving conditions.

Legally, the Samaritans are not allowed to help migrants further their journey, but they’re also not legally obliged to turn someone over to Border Patrol.

