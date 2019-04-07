× Expand photo by Frank Prager Volunteers enjoyed the opportunity to socialize as well as eat breakfast and hear speaker presentations.

In conjunction with the Corporation for National and Community Service’s national service recognition day, Senior Services Plus in Alton hosted an appreciation breakfast on April 4 for about 60 volunteers from its Foster Grandparents program. The event was also attended by community leaders in government, education and public services.

The Foster Grandparents program provides experienced tutors and mentors to children with special needs in schools in Madison, Macoupin, Jersey and Clinton counties. Volunteers are assigned one on one with students to help them with academic as well as social and community skills. The program has more than 70 volunteers providing thousands of hours of service each year at dozens of schools.

Senior Services Foster Grandparent coordinators Deven Chavours and Rose Glassbrenner kicked off the event. They expressed heartfelt thanks for all of the hard work the volunteers give and spoke of the impact brought to children’s lives by the program.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker read a proclamation from the city recognizing National Service Day. “Kids look to volunteers as mentors and problem solvers,” he said. “It may be a brief moment in their lives. But it has a long-lasting effect.”

In addition to Walker, area leaders in attendance included Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire, East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood, Alton Police Department officer Terry Buhs, Alton Fire Department Assistant Chief Jesse Jemison, Alton City Clerk Mary Boulds, Alton Alderwoman Stephanie Elliot, Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools Robert Daiber and Stacy Marsh, assistant principal at the William BeDell Achievement and Resource Center in Wood River.

Buhs explained to the audience he’s a lifelong resident of the Alton area and has seen firsthand the difference the volunteers’ work makes. He noted their efforts were sometimes the reason kids were in school instead of jail.

Other speakers recognized the dedication of the volunteers and the impact they have on the entire community.

“The kids you are helping are all our kids, regardless of where they are at now,” Silkwood said.

He noted although they may reside in one specific town now, they will move around the entire area during their lifetimes.

“The entire world is a better place because of the work you do,” he said

“We teach reading, writing and math but you teach another important thing, and that is love,” Daiber told the volunteers.

He explained the work the volunteers do is what people talk about when they say it takes a village to raise a child.

Maguire, a retired teacher, said she has seen firsthand the difference the volunteers make in schools.

Special acknowledgment was noted for foster grandparent Ophelia Jackson. Jackson volunteers at Lovejoy Elementary school and was recognized with the Governor’s Service Awards Volunteer Award this year. She will receive the award in a special ceremony at the old capital building in Springfield on April 9.

Volunteers and attendees enjoyed a full breakfast during the event and social time afterward. Volunteers had the opportunity to speak during the final segment of the affair, many explaining the satisfaction their work provides and the difference they had seen their efforts make.

Anyone interested in participating in the Foster Grandparents program can get more information by calling (618) 463-0067.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Attendees at the Foster Grandparents recognition breakfast included community leaders from government, education and public services.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Foster Grandparent volunteers enjoyed a hot breakfast, guest speaker remarks and social time.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Foster Grandparent volunteers, coordinators and speakers gather for a group photo.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Alton Mayor Brant Walker read a proclamation from the city recognizing National Service Day.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager About 60 volunteers were honored at the recognition breakfast.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood said, “The kids being helped are all of our kids, regardless of where they live now.”