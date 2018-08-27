Volunteers sought during National Preparedness Month

WOOD RIVER | Madison County Health Department is recruiting volunteers to assist during times of emergency or disaster.

Local volunteers are encouraged to get involved — the fourth pillar of preparedness — during National Preparedness Month in September. The event reminds everyone to prepare in case of an emergency.

Visit the website for ideas, resources, checklists on how to Build A Kit, Make A Kit, Be Informed, and Get Involved.

Become a volunteer

The health department is offering residents an opportunity to get involved by becoming a volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps. The department is hosting a Volunteer Orientation Training on Wednesday, Sept. 12. There is an opportunity for everyone to help, and no medical experience is necessary. The corps is seeking people 18 and older with diverse backgrounds and interests.

The corps has expanded its volunteer opportunities. When residents become a volunteer, they will continue to receive orientation, training and exercises for responding to public health emergencies but now they will also be able to volunteer their time, skills, and talent to help with other non-emergency-related health department opportunities.

“We want to have volunteers who are prepared to prevent disease and protect the public’s health,” said Cathy Paone, Madison County Medical Reserve Corps volunteer coordinator with the health department. “It is critical to our emergency response. We also want our volunteers to be able to engage in other capacities as volunteers to help impact the health of our residents on a daily basis.

“Our volunteers will be prepared to protect and promote the health and welfare of Madison County residents,” she said.

Madison County MRC will be holding a Volunteer Orientation Training from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Madison County Health Department, 101 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River. Volunteers will learn about the MRC, Public Health Emergency Response, Strategic National Stockpile, Incident Command System, Points of Dispensing and Family Preparedness. To attend the training, contact Paone at (618) 296-6096 or cmpaone@co.madison.il.us. Advance registration is required to attend the training. Seating is limited. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Visit Facebook for more information. To learn more about the Madison County Medical Reserve Corps, visit the website.

