Volunteers sought for Alton architectural survey

Dating to 1845, the Simeon Ryder building in downtown Alton served as a courthouse during the 1800s and saw cases tried by the young attorney from Springfield, Abraham Lincoln.

Historic preservation specialist Karen Bode Baxter will start a survey this summer of commercial buildings in downtown Alton along the Broadway corridor from Cherry Street to William Street in preparation for the proposed revitalization.

The Alton Area Landmarks Association, Alton Main Street and the Alton Historical Commission have agreed to help. This survey would map, photograph, catalog and research every commercial building in that one-mile stretch of downtown Alton.

To accomplish this will require help from local volunteers. Here is a list of tasks that volunteers will be needed for:

Digital copies of historic photos

Copies of historic business advertisements

Digital copies of historic maps (fire insurance maps, bird’s-eye views, plat maps, etc.)

Property data from the county assessor (estimated dates of construction)

County courthouse plat and subdivision maps

GIS maps showing buildings and properties from county or city

City directory research to log business information by address and date

Copies of building information on file at Hayner Library archives

City building permit file information (to note construction dates, alterations/dates, contractor/architect names)

Creation of survey area map with building outlines and address (adding in dates of construction and status as contributing/noncontributing evaluations provided as survey is completed)

Copies of historic building information from property owners

Accompanying photographer to log individual building photos and note exterior building materials

A meeting is planned for early June for those interested in participating. To make sure there is an adequate size room for the meeting, email altonlandmarks@gmail.com.

“Even if you do not think you have the skills to perform the tasks listed above please attend the meeting,” Alton Area Landmarks Association President Terry Sharp wrote in an email. “You will be instructed how to perform these tasks or you will be paired with someone who does. Even if you have certain time restraints, we will have jobs for people with whatever time they may have to offer.”

