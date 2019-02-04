Voter Guide 2019

EDITOR'S NOTE: These are candidates' responses to an AdVantage questionnaire for the April 2, 2019, consolidated election.
Granite City Ward 4 alderman (four-year term)
Brad Eavenson
City of residence: Granite City
Occupation: Retired school administration
Age: 63
Education: 1973 Graduate of Granite City High School
Attended SIUE
Attended Belleville Area College
Family status (married, single or divorced; children): Married, we have one daughter
Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? Granite City Park Board of Commissioners, member and vice president
Alderman Ward 6, Granite City
Trustee, Pontoon Beach Village Board
What are your top goals if elected?
1.) Commercial development: We have to be more aggressive in bringing new business to the community. This will help offset the tax burden on local residents. Residents are looking for more shops and restaurants in our city.
2.) Continued enforcement of ordinances dealing with residential property upkeep. Abandoned and run-down properties hurt the value and curb appeal of many of our neighborhoods.
3.) Improved communication between City Hall and the residents. People want to be informed about the issues in our city. I will use social media and newsletters delivered to the residents to better improve communications.
East Alton Elementary School District member (four-year term)
Candidate: Dawn Kinnikin
City of residence: East Alton
Occupation: Retired school bus driver
Age: 58
Party affiliation: Democratic
Education: High school graduate
Family status (married, single or divorced; children) Married with two grown sons
