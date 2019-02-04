Voter Guide 2019

EDITOR'S NOTE: These are candidates' responses to an AdVantage questionnaire for the April 2, 2019, consolidated election.

Granite City Ward 4 alderman (four-year term)

Brad Eavenson

Candidate: Brad Eavenson

City of residence: Granite City

Occupation: Retired school administration

Age: 63

Education: 1973 Graduate of Granite City High School

Attended SIUE

Attended Belleville Area College

Family status (married, single or divorced; children): Married, we have one daughter

Have you held public office before? If so, in what capacity? Granite City Park Board of Commissioners, member and vice president

Alderman Ward 6, Granite City

Trustee, Pontoon Beach Village Board

What are your top goals if elected?

1.) Commercial development: We have to be more aggressive in bringing new business to the community. This will help offset the tax burden on local residents. Residents are looking for more shops and restaurants in our city.

2.) Continued enforcement of ordinances dealing with residential property upkeep. Abandoned and run-down properties hurt the value and curb appeal of many of our neighborhoods.

3.) Improved communication between City Hall and the residents. People want to be informed about the issues in our city. I will use social media and newsletters delivered to the residents to better improve communications.

East Alton Elementary School District member (four-year term)

Candidate: Dawn Kinnikin

City of residence: East Alton

Occupation: Retired school bus driver

Age: 58

Party affiliation: Democratic

Education: High school graduate

Family status (married, single or divorced; children) Married with two grown sons

Candidates can fill out the questionnaire here.

More election information is available on the Madison County clerk's website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter