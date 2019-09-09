Walk for Sickle Cell set for Saturday in Rock Spring Park

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer (From left) Mike Killion, Tammy Smith, Marilyn Shaw, Cookie Harrison, and Gloria Mays lead the walk through Rock Spring Park.

A Precious Organization will host the seventh annual Walk for Sickle Cell on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Rock Spring Park, 2100 College Ave. in Alton.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. near the tennis court and the one-mile walk will start at 10 a.m. An awards ceremony at noon will feature prizes, giveaways, and acknowledgments.

A Precious Organization’s goal is to enhance the quality of life for individuals and their families living with sickle cell disease.

“It is through your support, dedication and commitment that we can provide education and counseling, community outreach and awareness, educational training, support groups, health fairs, emergency assistance and a summer camp for our youths,” director and founder Tammy Smith wrote in a letter.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder and the result of genetic mutation.

For more information, email Smith at tammysmith@scdai.org or call her at (618) 975-9020.

