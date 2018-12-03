Walk-in STD tests available

Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation

SIHF Healthcare is emphasizing the importance of sexual health by providing walk-in testing for sexually transmitted diseases, for men and women, at its health center in Alton to raise awareness of this important topic.

Education about sexually transmitted diseases often begins in early adolescence. This is critical because it helps young people understand health risks involved with unsafe sexual activity. There are almost 20 million STDs diagnosed each year in Illinois, half are among young men and women ages 15-24, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. (dph.illinois.gov)

“Regardless of how careful you are, there may be a time when you doubt your efforts and that’s OK, because my team of healthcare providers can help,” said Cathy Sabolo, health center manager at SIHF Healthcare, 4 Memorial Drive, Building B, Suite 210 in Alton. “The walk-in STD testing we offer is private, confidential, and convenient. As long as you come in between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, we’ll make sure you are seen.”

There are multiple providers at the center that can provide testing for chlamydia, genital herpes, gonorrhea, HIV, Syphilis, trichomoniasis and hepatitis. No appointments are necessary.

For more information, call (618) 463-5905.

