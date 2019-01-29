Wall of flame divides firefighters and board

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Seated at the head table as the Godfrey Fire Protection District regular board meeting gets underway Jan. 28 at the Liberty Bank community meeting room are (from left) Board Treasurer Terry Ford, Vice President Maurice “Moe” Hand, President Steven Rynders and Godfrey Fire Chief Erik Kambarian.

For much of 2018, whenever Godfrey Fire Protection District board members and firefighters sat down at their monthly meetings together, sparks would fly. With the new year, it seems as though the status quo remains. Firefighters are now appealing to the community to hold Godfrey Fire Protection District’s board of trustees accountable for its actions — or inaction.

“The board of trustees are demoralizing the firefighters,” Godfrey Firefighters International Association of Fire Fighters Local Union President Jake Ringering claimed. “The exercise of fiscal responsibility by the trustees continues as a real problem, and many of our firefighters are just fed up.”

At a special meeting Jan. 2 to address truck and staffing issues, and after being given a budget estimate of about $500,000 to work with for the purchase of a new truck, a recommendation by the Truck Purchase Committee at $494,000 was rejected by board members because it did not include financing charges, Ringering said.

“The board said they couldn’t afford to pay out the $4,000 to $6,000 a year for 10 years in finance charges, so now they are going back out for bids again, and saying that the purchase price will need to be at about $421,000 so finance charges are covered,” Ringering said.

Trustees on the Godfrey Fire Protection District Board include Steven Rynders, Maurice “Moe” Hand and Terry Ford. Rynders serves as the board president, Hand as vice president and Ford as treasurer.

Ringering added that Hand proposed an acceptable alternative at the Jan. 2 meeting to cover the finance charges that would be incurred with the committee’s proposed purchase. Hand suggested selling the older equipment once the new one is in place, but his idea was also rejected.

At their regular meeting Jan. 28, trustees unanimously approved rebidding the new truck purchase, with bids to be returned by Feb. 25. After this meeting adjourned, Rynders confirmed that, with this round of rebidding, “As soon as we get these bids back in, we’ll be able to make a decision and make a purchase.”

Since the early part of last year, firefighters have raised concerns with the fire district board, later taking these concerns to the Godfrey Village Board and ultimately to the community. Their concerns were over being down one fire truck while their newest one would be off for repairs for as much as four months, as well as the continued shortage of personnel.

When fire district trustees failed to take action to address the issue of the equipment shortage last January, the firefighters appealed to Mayor Mike McCormick and village trustees for help.

In February 2018, McCormick initiated the setup of a rescue fund similar to other public fundraiser accounts as an immediate effort to provide assistance, with donations to be made at either Carrollton Bank or CNB Bank.

At a June 2018 meeting, village trustees agreed to assist the fire district with acquiring the needed equipment, with the cost to be financed over 10 years. There have also been other successful community-based fundraisers to help cover costs.

However, firefighters and community members continue to question the financial integrity of the fire protection district’s board members. And according to Ringering, these concerns have potentially been in place since not long after the November 2016 approval by voters that allowed the Godfrey Fire Protection District to raise the levy of a special tax for equipment and personnel expenses by .05 percent, to 0.1 percent.

“We have 17 full-time paid firefighters currently, but we should be at 18,” Ringering said, reiterating that they have been serving with “one man down” since passage of the November 2016 referendum.

One year ago, at a January 2018 special meeting of the fire district board, Godfrey resident Joe Sievers questioned board members as to why the vacancy for the 18th firefighter position still existed. Sievers shared concerns at that meeting with the board being over budget on maintenance costs, the board’s seeming reluctance to purchase new equipment and the district’s dependence on older equipment that had outlived its capabilities.

GFPD employees attended a June 5, 2018, meeting of the Godfrey Village Board. Republican Madison County Board members Mike Walters and Ray Wesley, who both represent parts of the village, were also at that meeting. They expressed concerns regarding the high cost of purchasing a new fire apparatus and were opposed to funding the fire district when they had already raised taxes to do so. They said they were concerned about the “rescue tax” passed in 2016 not being used properly and responsibly.

Another area of concern has also recently come to light between firefighters and the district’s governing board, according to Ringering, stemming from the intent and use of a state-designated foreign fire tax fund.

“Every Illinois fire district or department is a part of this,” he said. “And every November the Godfrey district gets a check from it. This year’s was about $21,000. Legislation changed back in 2010 as to how these funds are to be used, and we now have a separate seven-member committee of firefighters and our chief that decide how that money is allocated.

“The amount that has been spent from this committee’s foreign fire tax fund allocation over the years totals $121,650,” Ringering added. “That money has been spent on the stations, apparatus, equipment, personal protective equipment, health and wellness of the firefighters, and many other things that the district has not had to pay for out of the general fund. Many of these things should have come from the general fund. Now the district’s board of trustees is saying they need these funds to go back into the general fund this year because of budget shortfalls.

“The bottom line is, we think they are being completely irresponsible, including with the money given to us by the village of Godfrey for the purchase of a truck,” said Ringering as he wrapped up a phone conversation with AdVantage prior to the Jan. 28 meeting. “Every time action is tabled or put off just continues to put the safety of those we serve at dire risk. The same is true when it comes to a personnel shortage. We are now asking the community to turn out, to come forward and question the trustees themselves about these issues. And we want them to be informed when they come to vote in the upcoming election.”

