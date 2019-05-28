WalletHub calls St. Louis is 11th-best hockey city in US

Despite having one of only two teams still standing on the Stanley Cup playoffs, St. Louis is only the 11th-best hockey city in the United States, according to one website.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, recently released its report on 2019's Best Cities for Hockey Fans, placing St. Louis 11th behind cities like Newark, NJ, Anaheim, Calf., and Washington, DC. The St. Louis Blues' opponent in the Stanley Cup finals, the Boston Bruins, hail from the country's best hockey city, WalletHub says.

To determine the best places for hockey spectators, WalletHub compared 73 U.S. cities based on two divisional categories, professional and college hockey, across 21 key metrics. The data set ranges from the performance level of the city’s teams to minimum season ticket prices to stadium capacity.

The complete list:

1. Boston, Mass.

2. Detroit, Mich.

3. Pittsburgh, Penn.

4. Chicago, Ill.

5. New York, NY

6. Newark, NJ

7. Anaheim, Calif.

8. Buffalo, NY

9. Tampa, Fla.

10. Washington, DC

11. St. Louis, Mo.

12. Denver, Colo.

13. San Jose, Calif.

14. Philadelphia, Penn.

15. St. Paul, Minn.

16. Sunrise, Fla.

17. Glendale, Ariz.

18. Dallas, Texas

19. Los Angeles, Calif.

20. Raleigh, NC

To view the full report, visit WalletHub's website.