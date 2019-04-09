Wanted: Artist submissions for new Moeller Cancer Center

× Expand A drawing of the new cancer center

A selection committee is looking to purchase art to enhance the healing environment of the new Moeller Cancer Center at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. The center is expected to open this fall.

There are criteria (listed below) but OSF Saint Anthony’s Chief Executive Officer Sister M. Anselma said the committee, including some cancer survivors and clinical staff from the center, will be open to a variety of interpretations.

“Whether it’s photographic art or somebody’s artistic reflection of the beauty of nature, I think we’re very open to it,” she said.

“We will also be very discerning about what art can truly speak to the heart, especially in the midst of worry and crisis that comes with a person’s cancer journey.”

The committee is also interested in submissions from cancer patients.

“The more art that comes from people who understand this experience; that will be a beautiful tie-in to what we’re trying to accomplish but we also have an openness about it,” Sister Anselma said.

The design includes lots of windows to bring in natural light. Sister Anselma says the committee will be looking for 3D and suspended art that would fill out the environment and create an experience that offers, in her words, “a space that has meaning and movement and feel to it, versus just a general space that has a picture on the wall.”

Submissions that must be made by May 1.

Selected artwork should:

Reflect the natural beauty of the Riverbend

Be consistent with the OSF HealthCare Mission of serving with the greatest care and love in the spirit of Christ

Illustrate nature and new beginnings such as spring, summer, sunrises, trees, plants, flowers and birds

Express themes such as light, strength, health, healing, wholeness, beauty, peace and freshness

Figurative art should be non-abstract, depicting positive messages

Items sought should include:

Photography or paintings

Several pieces approximately 30 by 20 inches

Some pieces that are approximately 4 by 5 feet

Potential for a large panoramic piece

Two pieces of 3D art to fit a 2-by-4-foot space

Suspended art for 17-foot ceilings in the infusion area

To submit, send photos, concepts, or renderings plus details such as dimensions and mounting requirements along with name and contact information to OSFCallforArt@gmail.com. If the file size of submission exceeds email capabilities, send an email notification you are using an alternative method of submission.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter