Water on pavement restricts traffic on Illinois 3

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces one lane will be closed in each direction of Illinois 3 between Franko Lane and Geil Drive in the Granite City area because of water on pavement.

These lane closures have begun as of today (June 10) and will continue until the water recedes and the pavement is safe to drive on.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.