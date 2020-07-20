Water park to reward good students

× Expand Raging Rivers WaterPark

It’s once again the time of year for students to cash in their good grades for a rewarding day at Raging Rivers WaterPark.

For its 31st season, Raging Rivers invites outstanding students, kindergarten through high school, to spend a day at the waterpark for free during Raging A’s Days (July 26-Aug. 8), when they bring in their 2019-2020 report card with at least one ‘A’ or equivalent on it. Students who are unable to attend those days can receive $10 off regular admission to the park Aug. 9-Sept. 7.

“Despite the many challenges presented during this past school year, we are excited to announce the return of our Raging A’s Days to reward the hardworking students that rose to the occasion and put the extra effort into their schoolwork,” said Donna Morgan, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “It’s important to show that working hard, especially in these uncertain times, can be extremely rewarding and we hope this encourages young students to keep up the great work in the coming school year.”

Now in its fourth year, the Raging A’s Days program supports students excelling in any area of their schoolwork. Any school’s top grade in their grading system will be honored through this program. To receive free admission, students must show their report card at the ticket window.

Raging Rivers WaterPark will be open daily through Aug. 23, then open on weekends through Labor Day, on Sept. 7. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the waterpark has implemented preventative measures in line with the recommendations of government officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These encompass social distancing procedures, including six-foot markings at entries to the park and to individual rides, as well as by food service areas; enhanced cleaning and sanitizing; food service and other customer-facing staff required to wear gloves and face coverings, and, of course, frequent hand washing. Attendance caps will also be enforced to control the number of guests admitted each day to avoid the kind of uncontrolled crowds recently seen at public beaches.

Raging Rivers WaterPark admission is $25.95 for guests under 48 inches tall and senior citizens ages 60 and older, $29.95 for guests over 48 inches tall. Admission is free for children under the age of two. For more information about Raging A’s Days and ways to save all summer long, follow Raging Rivers WaterPark on Facebook and Instagram and sign up for Raging Rivers Email Club, featuring weekly coupons and more. Additional details about individual season passes, Raging A’s Days, COVID-19 updates and operating hours throughout the summer can be found by visiting www.RagingRivers.com or calling (618) 786-2345.

