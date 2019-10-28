Weather forecast to delay trick-or-treating in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon

× Expand trick-or-treating Halloween

Based on the weather forecast for Wednesday, the city of Edwardsville and the village of Glen Carbon have decided to move residential trick-or-treating night to Friday, Nov. 1.

The weather forecast shows an 80 percent chance of rain and low temperatures, which could affect the safety and welfare of citizens participating in outdoor activities.

This will not have an impact on the annual Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Parade. The parade is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. In the event of inclement weather, the chamber of commerce and city officials will make a determination on the cancellation of the parade between 5–5:30 p.m. on the date of the parade. Because of state road closure permits, there will be no makeup date for the parade if it is canceled.

