Webinar to zero in on household utility costs

× Expand utility bill

To help residents save on utility bills, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) is partnering with the Citizens Utility Board to host a Home Energy Saving Webinar from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, July 17. “CUB’s services are valuable in helping consumers save energy and money on their utility bills,” Stuart said. “The webinar is an opportunity for residents to learn about recent changes in Illinois energy policy, including relief efforts to help families facing financial strain from the pandemic.”

Stuart’s webinar will cover consumer protection policies, cost-saving programs and common hidden charges on bills. The focus of the webinar is to help residents save energy and money each month, and understanding the charges on bills can help eliminate unnecessary fees and avoid scams. CUB experts will also provide an update on the latest Illinois policies to help residents fight potential rate hikes, as well as learn about specific pandemic-related protections. To register for the event, which will be conducted over Zoom, visit https://tinyurl.com/y7qdmqs6.

“Energy costs can add up quickly, especially during the summer months,” Stuart said. “If you’ve noticed your bills are higher than usual or are looking to reduce household expenses during the COVID recovery, I encourage you to join us for this event.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter