Weekend closures scheduled on Clark Bridge

× Expand Photo by Illinois2011 (personal work), via Wikimedia Commons The Clark Bridge in Alton.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that the Clark Bridge that carries U.S. 67 over the Mississippi River will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

These intermittent closures will continue throughout the weekend. All lanes will be open to traffic by 4 a.m. Monday, August 17. This work is necessary to seal the bridge deck surface.

Motorists should allow extra time when traveling through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

