Weekly credit reports are free until April

× Expand PENCHAN gamjai - stock.adobe.com Credit score report. Credit score report with calculator, glasses and pencil on table.

To help residents connect with free financial management resources, state Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) is encouraging residents to access free weekly credit reports online.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created numerous obstacles that have put financial strain on many families,” Bristow said. “As more people have to make tough financial decisions, it’s important that residents know what resources they have to get a better idea of their financial situation. It’s also important that people be aware of any changes to their credit that could alert them to potential fraud or identity theft.”

Bristow is highlighting free weekly credit reports. Everyone is now eligible to receive a weekly credit report for free through Equifax, Experian and TransUnion until April 2021. For more information, visit www.AnnualCreditReport.com.

“Although our economy is opening back up, it is important for residents to know where they stand financially, as well as any information that can help them plan for the future,” Bristow said. “I encourage residents to take advantage of this free service to better understand their financial health during the pandemic.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter