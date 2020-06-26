West Alton public accesses to temporarily close

Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will be closing the following access areas in West Alton beginning Friday, July 3.

Times and dates for the closures are listed below:

Riverlands Way and Lincoln Shields: Closed 7 p.m.-7 a.m. July 3-5. Both areas will open back up by 7 a.m. for day use.

Lincoln Shields South: Lincoln Shields South will be closed July 3-5 and will not reopen until 7 a.m. July 6.

All areas will open up at 7 a.m. Monday, July 6, and that will be the end of the closures.

For information on the access area closures, contact the recreation staff at the Rivers Project Office, (636) 899-2600.

