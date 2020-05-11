West Delmar lanes to be restricted

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday that West Delmar Ave between State Street and Illinois 3 will be intermittently restricted to one lane beginning on Monday, May 18, weather permitting.

Two-way traffic will be maintained by flaggers. This work is necessary to perform asphalt repairs and is expected to be completed by June.

Motorists should allow extra time when traveling through this area. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.