Westbound bridge lane to close over weekend

A lane restriction will be encountered on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The westbound right lane will be closed at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14. It is anticipated the lane will be reopened by 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17. The lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge deck.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that motorists be patient and use additional caution when traveling near and through this work zone.

More information is available at stl-traffic.org. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

