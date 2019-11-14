Westbound lane on I-270 bridge to close Friday

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday a lane restriction will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge, near Granite City, for bridge deck patching.

The westbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

