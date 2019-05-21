Western Illinois Tourism Council gets grant to refurbish River Road kiosks

× Expand Photo by Allen Klope The Great River Road is a popular tourist destination.

The Western Illinois Tourism Council has received $13,285 through the Tourism Attraction Grant Program to refurbish seven kiosks along the Great River Road and create 22 replacement interpretive panels for the kiosks, the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism, announced Tuesday.

The Great River Road is one of Illinois’ seven scenic byways and a national scenic byway. The route connects visitors directly with a multitude of attractions as it navigates more than 550 miles along the state’s western border. These improvements will provide visitors with welcoming and informational signage along the byway.

The two grant programs will help bolster the state’s tourism industry, which generated more than $3 billion in tax revenue last year.

The Tourism Attraction Grant Program will help develop new or enhance existing tourism attractions to grow visitation and overnight stays in Illinois. DCEO provided grant funding to 13 organizations in the amount of $1.4 million. There was significant demand for this grant program, receiving four times the number of requests than available funding. The Tourism Private Sector Grant Program will help attract major new events to the state or significantly enhance existing events to increase visitation. DCEO provided grant funding to four applicants in the amount of $402,160.

“Travel and tourism in Illinois is a $40 billion industry, and we are glad to support our communities in their efforts to attract new and returning visitors to their attractions,” said Erin Guthrie, acting director of DCEO. “We are glad DCEO can support the tourism economy in local communities with these grant programs.”

“Developing new attractions and events is necessary to attract new audiences to visit Illinois,” said Jan Kemmerling, acting deputy director of the Illinois Office of Tourism. “These grants will result in increased visitor spending in local communities, generating revenue and creating jobs for Illinoisans.”

