What’s Up Downtown to inform public about Alton happenings

Alton Main Street’s quarterly information exchange, What’s Up Downtown, will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton.

The public is invited to learn about the latest developments in Alton’s historic downtown district, including updates from new and existing businesses, news on real estate transactions and details of upcoming events and projects presented by Alton Main Street.

The evening’s featured speakers will be:

- Nick Darr of WBGZ Radio, filling attendees in about the station's new format at 94.3FM featuring music from the 1960s and 1970s

- Vicky Delaney announcing an exciting expansion at River Bend Yoga, which will soon be offering yoga teacher certification classes

- Caleb Lewis of Moon Drops + Wellness, sharing details on his new business featuring a variety of CBD products, locally made goods and more at 223 Market St.

- Barbie Brynildsen, sharing information about the new boutique hotel rooms available at WOW on Broadway

- Jason Hereen, announcing a newly formed nonprofit organization, Alton Pride, as well as details on the new Alton Pride Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

“We encourage everyone to stay connected with what’s happening in the district by joining us at this casual forum that is open to the public,” an Alton Main Street press release states. “Attendees will be brought up to date by Alton Main Street, city officials, the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau and other stakeholders. After our featured speakers, we open the floor to anyone who has news to share about what’s happening with their business or organization. Attendees will also enjoy complimentary refreshments and networking with other downtown enthusiasts.”

For more information, contact Executive Director Sara McGibany at (618) 463-1016 or email sara@altonmainstreet.org. For details of the organization’s beautification projects, special events, networking activities, investment opportunities and more, visit www.DowntownAlton.com

