When bringing work home is a good thing

Gene Howell was appointed president and chief executive officer of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services in December 2017, and officially took the reins over from Chuck Parr on Jan. 1. Howell is far from a newbie at the organization, however, having worked his way up the ladder over the past 23 years.

But his professional development has not been the only part of his life affected by the organization. Howell and his wife, Paula, have shared the parenting of five adopted children throughout their marriage. Four of those children came to live in their homes while also a part of Riverbend Head Start programs.

When Howell finished college, he took a job in foster care.

“It hurt my heart to see the situations, for the parents and the kids,” he said.

One year later, he moved into a position at Riverbend Head Start.

“I still have a love for foster care, but what I figured out is that I had a desire to work on prevention rather than the aftermath,” he said.

Their two youngest sons were part of the Head Start program when the Howells first brought them into the family. Chevy is 11 and Chase is 10.

“We were out in California for about three weeks attending a conference when we were contacted by Catholic Charities about Chevy and Chase,” he said. “It almost seemed like fate — their names are Chevy and Chase and we were in California at the time.”

Another son, Matthew, 14, was the “only child” for a few years before Chevy and Chase came along. A fourth son, Dylan, would have been 17 this year, but passed away in 2010 at age 7.

Dylan had been just 11 months old when he was adopted by Gene and Paula. Dylan had developmental delays the Howells would eventually learn came from a neurological degenerative disorder.

“Dylan never let his physical challenges limit him,” Howell said.

The Howells’ oldest son, Erick, was 11 when he was adopted and is now 29.

“With all of these boys, their moms loved them. They just didn’t know how to care for them.

“If it weren’t for Head Start, who would be in our home? Who would be sitting around our table? Because of these programs, these kids are still here.”

“I guess you could say that Paula and I are not very good foster parents; we never gave them back,” Howell said, laughing. “When we first began talking about adoption, Paula asked me how many children I wanted to have. My response was, ‘When the dining room table is full, then we’ll have enough kids.’”

A lifelong resident of Jersey County, Howell graduated from Jersey High in 1988. He went on to first study at Lewis and Clark Community College before completing his bachelor’s degree in social work and his master’s degree in public administration at SIUE. He has also completed the UCLA Head Start Management Fellows Program, a 12-day leadership and management development program conducted at the UCLA Anderson School of Management in Los Angeles.

Serving as vice chair now, Howell has been a board member of the Illinois Head Start Association for nearly eight years.

So how does Howell maintain a work-life balance in his never-the-same-day-twice kind of world?

“I live with a simple principle — family first,” he said. “Failure at home, as a father, is not an option. I can fail at (work), but not that.”

