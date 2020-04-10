Where can I get dinner safely tonight?

Is your restaurant not on our list and currently doing curbside, carryout or delivery? Let us know at fredpollard@advantagenews.com and we will get you added!
Airliner, 573 E. Airline Drive, East Alton — carryout
Alton Sports Tap Bar and Grill, 3812 College Ave., Alton — curbside and delivery
Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclair Ave., Godfrey — curbside and carryout
Bossanova, 112 W. 3rd St., Alton - carryout
Brown Bag Bistro, 318 E. Broadway, Alton — carryout and delivery
Carver’s BBQ, 2716 Grovelin St., Godfrey — carryout
Casa Romero, 521 E. Airline Drive, East Alton — carryout and delivery
Castelli’s Restaurant, 3400 Fosterburg Road, Alton — carryout
Chic N Pig, 3200 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — drive-through
China Wok, 2702 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey - carryout
Cookie Factory, 202 Alton Square, Alton — carryout
Decaro’s, 602 E. Third St., Alton — carryout, curbside and delivery
Duke Bakery, 819 Henry St., Alton, 618-462-2922 — carryout and curbside
El Mezcal, 3034 Godfrey Road, Godfrey/705 Texas Blvd., Bethalto — curbside
Epicurean Fare, 4 E. Broadway, Alton — carryout
Fire and Smoke, 1800 Vaughn Road, Wood River — drive-through
Geno’s 140, 120 W. Bethalto Blvd., Bethalto — curbside and delivery
Germania Brewhaus, 617 E. Broadway, Alton — curbside
Godfrey Meat Market, 6017 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — carryout (fresh meat)
Grafton Winery, 300 W. Main St., Grafton — online wine sales
Great Rivers Tap and Grill, 3559-B College Ave., Alton — carryout and curbside
High Flyer’s Grille, 16 Terminal Drive, East Alton — curbside
J.J. Thermo’s, 17 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton — curbside
Joe’s Pizza, 5775 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — carryout, curbside and delivery
Johnson’s Corner, 2000 State St., Alton — curbside and delivery
Josephine's Tea Room, 6109 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey - carryout
Laux Brickhouse, 212 N. Prairie, Bethalto — carryout, curbside and delivery
Los Tres Amigos, 1822 Vaughn Road, Wood River — curbside
Lovett’s Soul Food, 2512 College Ave., Alton — carryout and delivery
Lucianna’s Pastries, 607 E. Broadway, Alton — carryout and curbside
Mac’s Downtown, 315 Belle St., Alton — curbside and delivery
Mr. Pancho’s, 119 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton — carryout
Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton — curbside and delivery
Pere Marquette, 13112 Visitor Center, Grafton — carryout
Post Commons, 300 Alby St., Alton — curbside (no cash)
Riviera Maya, 2704 Corner Court, Alton — carryout and delivery
RJ’s Place, 418 N. Delmar, Hartford — carryout
Santino’s, 180 E. Center Drive, Alton — carryout and curbside
Sammi’s Sandwiches, 2505 State St., Alton — curbside
State Street Market, 208 State St., Alton — carryout and curbside, Tuesday-Saturday, (618) 462-8800
Tony’s, 102 W. 9th St., Alton — curbside
Tony’s Ranch House, 3330 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — curbside
Town Club, 2400 E. Broadway, Alton - curbside
You also can use these resources for meal delivery; all have no-contact delivery service available:
We Deliver Riverbend