Where can I get dinner safely tonight?

Airliner, 573 E. Airline Drive, East Alton — carryout

Alton Sports Tap Bar and Grill, 3812 College Ave., Alton — curbside and delivery

Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclair Ave., Godfrey — curbside and carryout

Bossanova, 112 W. 3rd St., Alton - carryout

Brown Bag Bistro, 318 E. Broadway, Alton — carryout and delivery

Carver’s BBQ, 2716 Grovelin St., Godfrey — carryout

Casa Romero, 521 E. Airline Drive, East Alton — carryout and delivery

Castelli’s Restaurant, 3400 Fosterburg Road, Alton — carryout

Chic N Pig, 3200 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — drive-through

China Wok, 2702 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey - carryout

Cookie Factory, 202 Alton Square, Alton — carryout

Decaro’s, 602 E. Third St., Alton — carryout, curbside and delivery

Duke Bakery, 819 Henry St., Alton, 618-462-2922 — carryout and curbside

El Mezcal, 3034 Godfrey Road, Godfrey/705 Texas Blvd., Bethalto — curbside

Epicurean Fare, 4 E. Broadway, Alton — carryout

Fire and Smoke, 1800 Vaughn Road, Wood River — drive-through

Geno’s 140, 120 W. Bethalto Blvd., Bethalto — curbside and delivery

Germania Brewhaus, 617 E. Broadway, Alton — curbside

Godfrey Meat Market, 6017 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — carryout (fresh meat)

Grafton Winery, 300 W. Main St., Grafton — online wine sales

Great Rivers Tap and Grill, 3559-B College Ave., Alton — carryout and curbside

High Flyer’s Grille, 16 Terminal Drive, East Alton — curbside

J.J. Thermo’s, 17 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton — curbside

Joe’s Pizza, 5775 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — carryout, curbside and delivery

Johnson’s Corner, 2000 State St., Alton — curbside and delivery

Josephine's Tea Room, 6109 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey - carryout

Laux Brickhouse, 212 N. Prairie, Bethalto — carryout, curbside and delivery

Los Tres Amigos, 1822 Vaughn Road, Wood River — curbside

Lovett’s Soul Food, 2512 College Ave., Alton — carryout and delivery

Lucianna’s Pastries, 607 E. Broadway, Alton — carryout and curbside

Mac’s Downtown, 315 Belle St., Alton — curbside and delivery

Mr. Pancho’s, 119 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton — carryout

Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton — curbside and delivery

Pere Marquette, 13112 Visitor Center, Grafton — carryout

Post Commons, 300 Alby St., Alton — curbside (no cash)

Riviera Maya, 2704 Corner Court, Alton — carryout and delivery

RJ’s Place, 418 N. Delmar, Hartford — carryout

Santino’s, 180 E. Center Drive, Alton — carryout and curbside

Sammi’s Sandwiches, 2505 State St., Alton — curbside

State Street Market, 208 State St., Alton — carryout and curbside, Tuesday-Saturday, (618) 462-8800

Tony’s, 102 W. 9th St., Alton — curbside

Tony’s Ranch House, 3330 Godfrey Road, Godfrey — curbside

Town Club, 2400 E. Broadway, Alton - curbside

