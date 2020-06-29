White announces holiday closures for driver's license facilities

White

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced all offices and driver services facilities will close in observance of Independence Day.

Offices and driver services facilities operating on a:

Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Friday, July 3.

Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, July 4.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest driver services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, apply for a duplicate driver’s license or ID card or renew license plate stickers online.

