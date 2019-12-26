Wildlife collector pins available for 2020

The Illinois Conservation Foundation announced the 2020 collection of Illinois Department of Natural Resources Collectors Pins is available for purchase.

Sales help to advance conservation efforts, maintain and restore natural habitats for wildlife, and inspire and educate future generations of leaders. The funds support youth shooting sports programs, including wingshooting clinics, youth hunts, and archery competition through the National Archery in the Schools Program.

New for collectors in 2020 are Illinois bass, bluegill and pheasant pins, joining 2020 editions of Illinois big buck, wild turkey and morel pins. The undated Illinois duck pin also is available for purchase.

Pins may be purchased for $5 each through the "store" tab on the ICF website at ilconservation.org. The 2020 edition pins, along with pins from previous years, are available on the website.

