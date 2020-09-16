Winning essay benefits Alton animal shelter

× Expand Ric Jun and Blake Schaper hold kittens waiting to be adopted at 5A's Animal Shelter in Alton.

Money Smart Kids St. Louis and 5A's Animal Shelter in Alton announce the third-place winner of the Money Smart Kids Essay Contest. Blake Schaper, a homeschooled student at Fortitude School of Alton, received third place after his essay on predatory lending was read and scored by two separate panels of judges. Schaper was happy to be able to designate 5A’s as the recipient of an additional $500 stipend.

“I am immensely grateful to this shelter because it provided a home for our incredible cat before he came home with us,” he said.

The animal shelter has been in business for 65 years serving the Alton area by providing care for homeless animals. Receiving the donation of funds was Ric Jun, the shelter’s director for 15 years. He was thankful for the donation to aid cats and dogs while they wait to be adopted into loving homes.

To learn more about pets available for adoption, call (618) 466-3702.