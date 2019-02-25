Winter has come for Red Cross donations

Red Cross

The American Red Cross has a severe shortage of type O blood and urges type O donors — as well as eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types.

Type O blood is the most in-demand blood type, helping patients facing life-threatening conditions and emergencies every day. Type O negative blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type. Type O positive blood is also especially needed because it is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

The Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types, and blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. Snowstorms and severe weather have forced hundreds of blood drive cancellations, causing more than 20,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

Individuals of all blood types – especially type O – are asked to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

HBO and Red Cross invite Game of Thrones fans to Bleed #ForTheThrone

To celebrate the final season of Game of Thrones, HBO and the Red Cross have partnered to ask fans and blood donors to Bleed #ForTheThrone this March. This is the largest blood donation promotional effort by an entertainment company in Red Cross history – with six days of coordinated giving March 7-12 from fans and blood donors at blood drives in 43 states across the U.S., including an immersive blood drive experience at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.

As part of the partnership, fans who come to donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross now through March 17 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five trips to the season 8 world premiere of Game of Thrones. The trip includes travel for two, up to two nights hotel accommodations and a $250 gift card for expenses. Terms and conditions apply and are available at RedCrossBlood.org/HBOGameofThrones (terms and conditions apply, see link for details).

Additionally, those who come to donate March 7-12 will also receive exclusive Game of Thrones swag including a t-shirt, stickers to unlock a Snapchat filter and other items, while supplies last.

Alton

Feb. 26: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

Feb. 27: 2:15-7 p.m., Knights of Columbus 460, 405 E. Fourth St.

March 4: 3-7 p.m., Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St.

Bethalto

March 27: 4-8 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.

Collinsville

March 12: 2-6 p.m., Webster Elementary School, 108 W. Church St.

March 12: 2- 6:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South St.

March 20: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Illinois State Police Department, 1100 Eastport Plaza

Edwardsville

Feb. 26: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Metro East Lutheran High School, 6305 Center Grove Road

March 16: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Holiday Shores Fire Department, 93 Holiday Dam Road

March 17: 7:30 a.m. to noon, Eden Church, 903 N. Second St.

Godfrey

Feb. 25: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road

March 6: 2-7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club, 3109 Godfrey Road

Granite City

March 26: 2-7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Road

Hamel

March 4: 2-6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland

March 18: 3-7 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive

