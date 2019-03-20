Women’s dentist panel highlights professional experiences

× Expand The SIU School of Dental Medicine hosted its annual Women Dentists Luncheon Panel sponsored by the SDM chapter of American Association of Women Dentists.

The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine hosted its annual Women Dentists Luncheon Panel on March 14 in Roller Hall on the dental school campus. Sponsored by the school’s chapter of American Association of Women Dentists, the event focused on navigating careers and family with the topic Design Your Life.

The 50 attendees listened to four panelists who included three alumnae: Dr. Meg Bircher, who has a private dental practice in Smithton; Dr. Rebecca Dunn, who has a private dental practice in Edwardsville; and Dr. Angela Siterlet, who has a private periodontal practice Springfield. Dr. Sue Chhay, an assistant professor who has a private practice in Dallas, completed the group.

“It is interesting for students to learn about others’ journeys in our profession,” said Sara Whitener, clinical assistant professor in the SDM Department of Periodontology and American Association of Women Dentists faculty adviser. “It is a wonderful career because there are so many ways one can succeed. People work in various settings, such as private practice, group practice, corporate dentistry, academia or perhaps a combination of those.

“We want to provide the students with a platform to hear about navigating childcare, being a working parent, professional dental practice advice or answer whatever questions they may have. It has become one of the students’ favorite events throughout the academic year.”

Managing the introductions were Whitener and Dr. Nathalia Garcia, the dental school’s chair of Applied Dental Medicine, head section and associate professor of periodontics, and American Dental Education Association women’s liaison officer.

Deerfield native Shawna Dudovitz, Brooklyn White of Maryville, and Miranda Richards of Decatur were the student organizers.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter