Wood River church service to celebrate centennial

× Expand St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River

St. John United Church of Christ, 228 N. Sixth St. in Wood River, has been celebrating its centennial anniversary for the last few months.

The actual service for this celebration will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, with guest speaker Rev. Dr. Nancy Livingston. An afternoon service will begin at 2 p.m. with guest speaker Rev. Shanna Johnson, conference minister of the Illinois South Conference of the United Church of Christ.

The church has had a choir reunion, a confirmation reunion, a Sunday school/youth fellowship reunion and will be planning a reunion for couples married in the church. The celebration for marriages will be the regular church service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter