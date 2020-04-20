Wood River educator appointed to Illinois Arts Council

Picasa Maguire

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 21 appointments to the Illinois Arts Council and Illinois Humanities Board. Robert Maguire of Wood River is 1 of 19 named to serve on the Illinois Arts Council for a four-year term.

He is a teacher creativity grant consultant for the Eli Lilly Foundation and teaches a summer session in art for teachers through the Lilly Foundation at Indiana State University. He is a former adjunct instructor in art for Southwestern Illinois College and Lakeland College, a scholar reviewer and mentor for the Golden Apple Foundation, a past board member for the Teacher Retirement System Fine Arts Selection Committee, and a retired teacher of fine arts from Cahokia High School. He is a past Illinois State Board of Education Illinois Teacher of the Year.

Maguire was cited in the U.S. Congressional Record for outstanding achievements by him and his students, who received numerous art scholarships and awards throughout his teaching career. In addition, he has exhibited extensively in art competitions, exhibitions and one-man art shows.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in fine art from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a master’s degree in art education from the University of Illinois. He is a graduate of East Alton-Wood River High School.

Maguire said he is honored to serve on the arts council and to represent Southwestern and Southern Illinois. He stated he would like to showcase what the arts have to offer in Central and Southern Illinois and bring more of the arts from downstate to the Chicago area and vice versa. Having previously had a one-man art show at the arts council headquarters in Chicago, he understands how competitive and important these grants are for supporting the arts and artists. He said he believes the arts make for a vibrant and a more culturally aware public, which significantly adds to the quality of life in Illinois.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter