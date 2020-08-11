Wood River Heritage Council announces theme of 2021 calendar

Following on a successful 2020 calendar featuring Wood River eateries, the Wood River Heritage Council’s 2021 Calendar will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the East Alton-Wood River Community High School (1919-2019).

The council’s Calendar Committee is pulling together pictures, memories, and statistics related to the school.

The council would also like to include commemorative messages recognizing the 100th anniversary, a graduating class, family or family member or other aspect of the high school in the calendar. For more information on purchasing commemorative messages, call the Wood River Museum and Visitor Center at (618) 254-1993. Although the museum is only open by appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic, the phone is being monitored.

The Wood River Heritage Council, a nonprofit organization, was established in 1993 and is dedicated to preserving the history of the Wood River Community for the enlightenment and enjoyment of present and future generations. The council oversees the operation of the Wood River Museum and Visitor Center at 40 W. Ferguson Ave. in Wood River, the Chapel of Wood River at 446 E. Lorena Ave., Camp DuBois at 198 N. Main St. and Vaughn Cemetery off Illinois 111. The calendar is the primary source of funds to support the council’s activities.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter