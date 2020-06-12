Wood River library starts curbside pickup

× Expand Photo by Frank Prager

The Wood River Public Library announced the start of curbside pickup by appointment only from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and 1-6 pm. Wednesdays.

To place a hold (only items in the Wood River library are available for request):

Call (618) 254-4832

Email curbside@woodriverlibrary.org

Use the SHARE catalog

Rules of curbside:

Curbside hold pickup is by appointment only. Upon arrival, pull up at the main doors and stay in the vehicle. Staff will leave bagged items at a table. Once staff is behind the doors, exit the vehicle and retrieve the items.

There is a limit of five items per patron. No late fees will be accrued during curbside. All items will be checked in and quarantined for 72 hours before being shelved or circulated.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter