Wood River nonprofit brightens holidays for children and families

× Expand Illinois DCFS staff “stuff the truck” with about 3,500 pounds of donated food, coats, gifts and household items that will be delivered to 69 families in 17 central and southern Illinois counties just in time for holiday celebrations.

The holidays will be brighter this year for 156 Illinois children living in foster care or whose parents are participating in the Department of Children and Family Services Intact Family Services Program, thanks to a generous donation from Dream Home Charities of Wood River.

While children had their pictures taken with Santa and enjoyed crafts, a petting zoo and refreshments at Dream Home Charities’ eighth annual Winter Wonderland party on Saturday, DCFS staff were busy loading a semi-truck with more than 3,500 pounds of donated food, coats, gifts and household items that will be delivered to 69 families in 17 central and southern Illinois counties just in time for holiday celebrations.

“I am very grateful to Dream Home Charities for their generosity during this season of giving,” DCFS Acting Director Marc Smith said. “Their willingness to bring joy to our children living in foster care or whose parents are participating in our Intact Family Services Program is a wonderful example of the positive life-changing effect we can have on the children and families of Illinois when we work together.”

“I want the children to feel cared for and loved after their world has been turned upside down,” Dream Home Charities founder Sherry Gilleland said. “If you ask me, foster parents are angels on earth and if I can lift some of their burden, it makes my heart happy. I want every family, whether it be biological or foster, to have a magical holiday season filled with love and hope.”

