Wood River organization to host holiday donation event Saturday

Volunteers help unload the semi-trailer following the 2017 Fill Santa's Semis holiday drive hosted by Dream Home Charities in Wood River.

The holidays will be brighter this year for 69 families served by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services in 17 Illinois counties, including Madison County, thanks to a generous donation from Dream Home Charities of Wood River.

The all-volunteer nonprofit organization will donate more than 3,500 pounds of food, coats, gifts and household items on Saturday at 166 E. Airline Drive in East Alton. The event will feature a Winter Wonderland party, photos with Santa, petting zoo, crafts and refreshments.

To show support for families and children living in foster care or participating in the DCFS Intact Family Services Program, Dream Home Charities “adopted” 156 children to ensure they have a happy holiday season.

