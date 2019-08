Reinecke

The Wood River Police Department took a missing person report on Sunday. A family member reported Michelle M. Reinecke, 49, has not had any contact with family members since May.

Investigators say Reinecke was dropped off at a Red Roof Inn near Florissant, Mo., a couple months ago.

The police department is still investigating and is asking anyone who may know of Reinecke’s whereabouts to contact local law enforcement or the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter