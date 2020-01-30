Wood River police seek information about missing woman

The Wood River Police Department received a missing person report on Wednesday evening. The following woman was reported missing by her mother:

Ginny Smith-Corby

White female

Age: 45

Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Smith-Corby was last seen on Eckhard Street, near her residence, at 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24. A neighbor saw Smith-Corby getting into a white van. The van pulled away from the residence with Smith-Corby.

There is no reason to suspect Smith-Corby was taken against her wishes. She has not contacted family since the time she was last seen.

If anyone knows how to contact Smith-Corby or knows of her whereabouts, contact the Wood River Police Department (618) 251-3114 or local law enforcement.

