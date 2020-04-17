Wood River provides information for council meeting

Wood River logo

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wood River City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, April 20, in the city manager’s office in Wood River City Hall, 111 Wood River Ave. in Wood River.

Access to the public will be available to citizens by calling 1-309-249-8113 and enter Conference ID 618 033 959 any time between 6:50-7 p.m. April 20. This will allow citizens to hear the meeting and make public comments, if they choose.

If a caller wishes to make a public comment at the City Council meeting, he or she is asked to notify City Hall in advance. If citizens wish to email their comments to be read at the meeting, they can do so by emailing cityclerk@cityofwoodriver.com. Citizens may also call City Hall prior to the meeting at (618) 251-3100 and state their comments to the city clerk to be read at the meeting.

If a citizen wishes to make a public comment and has not emailed or notified City Hall prior to the meeting, citizens can do so when they call in on Monday, April 20. However, this is not advised, as advanced notice is preferable.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding with this new process,” a city press release states.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter