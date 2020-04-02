Wood River residents can call in to participate in City Council meeting

Wood River logo

Because of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Wood River City Council meeting will be in the city manager's office in Wood River City Hall, 111 Wood River Ave., at 7 p.m. Monday, April 6.

Access to the public will be available to citizens by calling 1-309-249-8113 and enter Conference ID 467559095 any time between 6:45-7 p.m. April 6. This will allow citizens to hear the meeting and make public comments, if they choose.

Callers wishing to make a public comment at the meeting are urged to notify City Hall in advance. If citizens wish to email their comments to be read at the meeting, they can do so by emailing cityclerk@cityofwoodriver.com, Citizens may also call City Hall prior to the meeting at (618) 251-3100 and state their comments to the city clerk to be read at the meeting

If a citizen wishes to make a public comment and has not emailed or notified City Hall prior to the meeting, citizens can do so when they call in on Monday, April 6. However, this is not advised, as advanced notice is preferable.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding with this new process,” a press release states.

Council meeting agenda

