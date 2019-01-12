Wood River starts TIF process

Wood River logo

The city of Wood River began the process Monday, Jan. 7, to reapply for a tax increment financing district that would encompass the British Petroleum property, wastewater treatment plant and Envirotech Industrial Park.

“This is the new application for the TIF to replace the one that was expired because the ... application process expired,” said Mayor Cheryl Maguire, referring to the TIF that expired in December 2017. She added this TIF encompasses the previously mentioned properties as well as Wood River’s industrial corridor along St. Louis Road, portions of downtown, Wood River Avenue and some businesses along Edwardsville Road.

TIF districts help municipalities finance redevelopment, infrastructure, and community improvement projects.

The council approved ordinances concerning a TIF redevelopment plan, tax increment allocation financing and a designation of the proposed TIF redevelopment project area.

“The reason for (this) is because none of this property has been developed for the last five years, so it is TIF necessary,” Maguire said.

Maguire said the goal is to enhance development by letting developers know that 10 years down the road they could see an incentive if they are willing to invest up front.

“It’s a tool to help ‘grease the wheel,’” she added.

In other news, the city approved an ordinance authorizing execution of a towing memorandum of understanding between the Wood River Police Department and Trickey’s Service Inc.

According to city officials, the purpose of the memorandum is to remove abandoned vehicles from streets.

