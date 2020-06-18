Wood River teacher building Kindertown

Roper

Alyssa Roper, a kindergarten teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Wood River, has received a $400 grant through WGU Missouri’s Fund My Classroom initiative.

Roper will use the funds to purchase tricycles and other small riding toys for her kindergarteners to ride on as she transforms the school’s blacktop into “Kindertown.”

Roper believes play-based learning is important for kindergarteners, and her project will engage her students and allow them to have fun as they learn. Roper’s plan is to transform the school’s blacktop into a made-up town that will feature drive-throughs, gas stations, stores and roads made of cardboard boxes and recyclable materials. Roper will use the grant funds to purchase tricycles and other riding toys so her students can travel throughout this new town and learn how to be a citizen in a fun, kid-friendly way.

The innovative classroom project is one of 29 chosen by WGU Missouri to receive funding. The nonprofit university issued a call in March for K-12 teachers to nominate proposed classroom projects for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through the Fund My Classroom initiative. Roper’s proposal was one of more than 100 nominations received. All grants were awarded during Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

“We are happy we can bring so many of these innovative projects to life through our Fund My Classroom initiative and give the impacted teachers something to look forward to in the midst of all the uncertainty COVID-19 is causing for schools,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, chancellor of WGU Missouri. “This initiative is an opportunity for WGU Missouri to celebrate teachers and is a great way to thank them for the lasting, positive impact they have on their students. We were excited to hear from so many great teachers with excellent ideas that will enhance learning both in and out of the classroom.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter