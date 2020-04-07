Wood River Township resumes yard waste pickup

After discussions with mayors on the safest way to provide services while maintaining safety for employees, Wood River Township Highway Commissioner Mark Gernigin has decided to resume bagged yard waste pickup with new restrictions.

To avoid exposure to COVID-19, residents must call the office at (618) 259-2490 and be put on a 72-hour waiting list from the time the resident places the bags at the curb until the time the bags are picked up. No bags will be picked up without first being placed on the list. From April 7-9, the township will pick up bags that have been sitting out for the past weeks.

Because brush pickup often requires more than one employee to be in close contact, it will not be resumed at this time. It has also been decided that the property at 1010 Eighth St. in Cottage Hills will remain closed to the public.

