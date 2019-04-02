Wood River voters give thumbs up to sales tax increase

× Expand A design of the proposed recreation center the city would build with revenue from the 1 percent sales tax increase.

Wood River voters spoke Tuesday, approving a 1 percent sales tax increase that city officials say will help them fund large-scale projects to better the city.

Voters cast 560 "yes" votes compated to 481 "no" votes regarding whether the city should impose the sales tax, which will include general merchandise but not things like groceries, prescriptions, gasoline, over-the-counter medicines or vehicles.

The question sparked debate and contention in the weeks leading up to the election, with opponents taking issue with the placing of pro-tax increase signs on city property and questioning the wisdom of an additional tax. Proponents, including Mayor Cheryl Maguire, argued the sales tax was the most painless way to generate additional revenue for the prospective projects, including the possibility of a recreation center on the site of the former Wood River Aquatic Center.

"This is for the city of Wood River, this is who the victory is for," Maguire said late Tuesday. "This is the democratic process at its very root. It was a citizens' initiative from the very beginning. They said, this is what we want to see, this is the best way to fund it without putting it on back of property taxes. It's the people that have decided."

Residents won't begin seeing the fruits of the tax for at least a year as mandated by law. The city will collect the tax, which Maguire said will conservatively generate approximately $1 million annually, and after a year they will begin pursuing resources to help complete the projects in a timely fashion.

"It's all about the quality of life," Maguire said. "I hope people understand,, when we're able to start collecting the tax, it has to be collected for a year so you can go to a lending institution or apply for a matching grant and say, this is the amount of additional revenue we'll have. They're not going to happen overnight, but they're not going to be absolutely delayed."

Maguire also expressed frustration with the events leading up to Tuesday's election, which included a Madison County associate judge on Monday deciding not to order the city to remove pro-tax increase signs from City Hall.

"This was a non-partisan election. It was for the people of Wood River, and it's very sad that the county Republicans took a negative approach," Maguire said. "The city was exonerated, our ordinance was upheld that we didn't do anything illegal."