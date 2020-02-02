Wordi Gras returns to Worden on Feb. 22

× Expand Crowds gather for the annual Wordi Gras celebration along Wall Street in Worden each year to witness what organizers have dubbed “Worden’s redneck take on Mardi Gras.”

The streets of Worden will close for the 14th time to accommodate the village’s annual Mardi Gras celebration, aptly named, Wordi Gras.

Originally a small gathering among friends, the festivities blossomed into something more extravagant after a media and advertising blitz in 2009. It has since become a true alternative to the Soulard experience: closer to home and more affordable to those who wanted the fun without the expense of traveling to St. Louis.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the 14th annual Wordi Gras Parade will roll through town, beginning at 3 p.m. While the first “parade” involved just one red pickup truck, the current incarnation will include bars and organizations from around the area, beauty queens, a Trojan horse-style Stag, souped-up lawn mowers and Parrotheads in a pickup. All are welcome, as long as they keep it clean. The only caveat of the Wordi Gras founders was that the parade be a family event, saving the more adult activities for the evening. Those wishing to participate should line up via Saw Mill Road (3 Acre Court) on the southwest side of town. No prior registration is required and lineup is first-come, first-served. In years past, participants have lined up as early as 10 a.m. The parade will begin at the five-way stop in Worden and will run from west to east on Wall Street before ending across the railroad tracks near Worden Lumber. Lineup details and maps will be posted the week prior to the event on the Wordi Gras’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wordigras.

Local establishments will provide entertainment throughout the day. Festivities kick offat noon at the Worden American Legion, with The Experience playing from noon to 3 p.m., followedby Pik’n & Lik’n featuring Grant Texier from 4-7 p.m. In the outdoor tent at the Yellow Dog, Baywolfe will rock from 1-5 p.m., and from 6-10 p.m Powerhouse 747 will take over entertaining the late-night crowd. Worden’s newest watering hole, The Next Bar and Grill (formerly The Wild Turkey and Wordi Gras founding establishment, Leo and Jan’s Idle Hour) will get their party started at 1 p.m. with The Gusto Band on stage until 5, followed by Ridin’ Shotgun from 6-10 p.m. Both the Yellow Dog and The Next Bar will offer a limited number of their own versions of event shirts inspired by Wordi Gras.

Those interested in selling food or other merchandise can contact Worden Village Hall at (618) 459-3244.

Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau recognized Wordi Gras for “extraordinary excellence, celebrating a community by bringing together a mix of spirit, music, food and fun.” The celebration was also listed in the tourism bureau’s 2020 visitors guide as the signature event for February.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter