Wordi Gras to take over Wall Street

× Expand Crowds gather for the annual Wordi Gras celebration along Wall Street in Worden each year to witness what organizers have dubbed “Worden’s redneck take on Mardi Gras.”

Gearing up for what just might be “lucky number 13 and the best yet,” the annual Wordi Gras celebration once again comes to Worden on Saturday, March 2.

With a 3 p.m. step-off time, the all-ages parade serves as the official kickoff of what organizers have dubbed “Worden’s redneck take on Mardi Gras.”

The parade route follows Wall Street, from Park Street to Drummond Street.

“Anyone interested in entering a float in the parade is asked to begin lining up at 2 p.m. on Saw Mill Road, located near the five-way stop,” Walker Gusewelle, one of the Wordi Gras organizers, said. “There will be signs and volunteers assisting from there. No registration is required to enter a float in the parade.”

Food and merchandise vendors will be lined up along the parade route and open for business around 11 a.m., serving throughout the day. Featured fare will range from barbecue to Cajun.

Yellow Dog Café and Bar, The Wild Turkey, and the Worden American Legion will have live music throughout the day. After the parade ends, the three establishments will continue the fun for ages 21 and up. Each will host live and DJ music under the tents well into the night.

From 1-5 p.m., locally renowned band Baywolfe will be hosted by Yellow Dog Café and Bar, with Powerhouse 747 to follow from 6-10 p.m. Immediately following the parade, from about 3:30-7:30 p.m., The Wild Turkey will host Borderline, followed by Ridin’ Shotgun from 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

“All in all, Wordi Gras is about a group of people wanting to come out and have a great time with great people,” Gusewelle said.

“Wordi Gras is the one day that our population triples in size,” Worden Mayor Preston Hall said. “It’s always so amazing to see this many people from the bi-state area converging on our little town.

“Our residents are always welcoming to the large crowds, and I think that’s a reflection of our close-knit community. This has always been a homegrown event since a group of friends bored on Mardi Gras created their own parade.

“The Yellow Dog donated a generous amount back to the village to help offset the village’s portion of expense for setup and cleanup, porta potties and police coverage. And our city workers have always done an excellent job on returning the village streets back to normal in time for Sunday church.”

Gusewelle also shared just how this alternative to the big city Mardi Gras celebrations made Worden such a destination sensation 13 years ago.

“Wordi Gras started when a group of us friends were sitting around playing cards after having to cancel our planned trip to St. Louis Mardi Gras due to weather. At around 3 p.m. that day, we realized they had a bunch of beads that we were not going to be able to use. So we came up with the idea to have our own parade.

“We called both bars in town and told them to send everyone outside to watch our parade. That parade consisted of one red truck and the group of friends blaring music and throwing beads from truck. We continued to ‘celebrate’ at Leo and Jan’s Idle Hour, which is now The Wild Turkey, and Yellow Dog throughout the night.”

The third year is when the Wordi Gras parade and crowd started getting really big, Gusewelle added.

