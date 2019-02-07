Work on Edwardsville sports park set to start this spring

Better Place to Play

The Edwardsville City Council voted to move forward with construction of the Plummer Family Park at its meeting on Feb. 5. The project is part of the A Better Place to Play Campaign, created to raise funds and awareness for community park projects.

The sports park will be the second project being developed as part of the initiative. The first park, the Leon Corlew Park and Splash Pad, opened in 2016. Plummer Family Park’s construction is slated to begin this spring and Byrne & Jones Construction was awarded the $12.8 million contract for its next phase.

The park will consist of 4 baseball and softball fields (including one accessible field), 12 pickleball courts, 6 multipurpose fields, concession-pavilion building, and parking, road, lighting, and landscaping features to support the park functions. The park is on Goshen Road, about a mile east of the YMCA-Meyer Center.

Director of Parks and Recreation Bob Pfeiffer said he’s excited about the next project.

“The park has a lot to offer our community and people are excited about its development that will meet an existing need for more athletic fields to support our local teams and organizations,” Pfeiffer said.

The sports park amenities are plentiful for all ages, including walking trails, playgrounds, picnic pavilions, concession and restrooms, with more than 3 acres of green space for multi-use. Pfeiffer said other uses may include farmers markets, flea markets, and community celebrations. Once finished, it is anticipated it will play host to regular community groups and leagues with the potential for hosting large tournaments and regional events that will bring tourism revenue to the city.

Individuals, businesses and organizations are able to donate to the park to help with its development. Naming rights are also available for the park’s structures and components. To make a donation to the A Better Place to Play Campaign, residents and potential sponsors may donate online or contact the Edwardsville Community Foundation. Donations are tax-deductible.

Architectural drawing of park’s layout

