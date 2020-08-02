Work to begin on Brussels Ferry ramps

× Expand A river ferry transports passenger vehicles in this stock photo.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that work will begin on the Brussels Ferry ramps beginning on Monday, Aug. 3, weather permitting.

The beginning stages of work should have very little interference with drivers. However, on Monday, Aug. 24, a complete closure of the ferry crossing will begin and last through Friday, Sept. 4. After complete closure is finished, the construction will continue but traffic should be minimally affected. The work is needed to construct new loading ramps and is expected to be complete by the end of November.

Drivers are urged to be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone. It should be noted that motorists will have to use an alternate route during the complete closure. No traffic will be allowed to cross the ferry between Aug. 24 and Sept. 4.

The contractor on this project is the RCS Construction Inc of East Alton.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.

