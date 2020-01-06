Workforce development agencies offering apprenticeship opportunities

Local workforce agencies are teaming up with the city of Collinsville to bring together business leaders, higher education professionals and workforce development officials from across Southwestern Illinois to discuss new apprenticeship opportunities

State, federal, and regional workforce personnel will be on hand from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville to discuss the opportunities and funding available for businesses to start an apprenticeship program.

“Employers we meet with throughout the region continue to look for new avenues to recruit and train employees,” Director of Madison County Madison County Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said.

St. Clair County Workforce Development Coordinator Matt Jones said both St. Clair and Madison counties worked together to develop an effective apprenticeship path to assist businesses.

“This could assist them in dealing with the skills gap so many employers say they are struggling to bridge,” Jones said.

In addition to workforce officials eager to share information about apprenticeships and work-based learning initiatives, the meeting will feature presentations by community training providers, businesses already utilizing government programs to develop and grow apprenticeship programs, and individuals who have benefited from training as an apprentice. Panel discussions and a question-and-answer session will allow attendees to have their own inquiries heard and discussed.

“The Southwestern Illinois region is committed to increasing the partnerships and collaboration between employers, educators and workforce development agencies to meet the employers’ needs for a skilled and trained workforce for the growing economy in this region,” Fuhrmann said.

For more information, contact Lee Reese (618) 825-3265 or lee.reese@co.st-clair.il.us.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter