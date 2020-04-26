Working on the front line

Edwards

After graduating from Granite City High School in 2001, Jill Edwards had dreams of becoming a teacher.

But when the Moro resident enrolled at Lewis and Clark Community College, those plans changed. She wanted to become a nurse.

“Nursing was kind of in the blood,” Edwards said. “My grandma was a nurse. I was scared to do it. I didn’t know if I could handle that school and I didn’t know if that’s for me. But then I kind of liked it once I was into it.”

Edwards has a total of 11 years experience as a nurse. She works at Saint Louis University Hospital in the trauma ICU unit.

“I like to help people,” Edwards said.

Now she has to help take care of patients affected by coronavirus. The trauma ICU unit was recently turned into an area for COVID-19 patients.

“I feel like SSM (Health) and Saint Louis University Hospital have done a really great job as far as being prepared,” Edwards said. “They’re doing the best that they can. Unfortunately, the virus hit the West Coast and East Coast first and kind of grew inward. So we’re able to kind of see that balloon that the coasts are having and we’re learning from that before it hits us too hard. We have not really had a PPE (personal protective equipment) challenge at our hospital. Of course, we’re being concerned with it. It’s not a crisis right now. It is a very anxious environment.”

Edwards said she cared for a COVID-19 patient who passed away.

“It was my first personal corona patient that I had,” the nurse said. “We weren’t certain that the patient was positive, so we treated everyone as being positive until we get the test results back saying they’re negative. I had that patient for a few hours and he passed away. It was very quickly. I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is how it’s going to be.’”

After graduating from Lewis and Clark, Edwards started her nursing career at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. She was hired to work at Saint Louis University Hospital nine years ago.

“One of my friends was a trauma nurse at SLU,” Edwards said. “I started off as a regular floor nurse at SLU, then I went into ICU about five years ago. It’s a level one trauma center, so it’s the sickest of the sick.”

The coronavirus has affected thousands of people around the country since it became a pandemic on March 11. Edwards said she never thought the disease to be that fatal.

“This was never expected,” she said.

Edwards tries to take care of herself when she gets home from work, washing her uniform and wiping everything down in her house.

“I have three children and my husband, so everyone knows, ‘Don’t touch mom and don’t get near mom when she gets home from work,’” she said.

Edwards said she advises other essential workers to stay calm and rely on co-workers for help.

“It’s OK if you have a meltdown every now and then,” she said. “All of us nurses have high moments at work where we’ve been crying and keeping each other up. You don’t feel like you’re a failure if you get upset and if you’re frustrated or scared. It’s OK. It’s human nature to be that way, but it’s OK to rely on other people when you’re feeling down. That’s what’s benefiting me the most.”

Life as a Warrior

Edwards, whose maiden name is Jenkins, was a member of the dance team, worked for the school newspaper and was a member of the student council in her senior year at Granite City High School.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter